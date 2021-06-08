Publicis taps new CEOs of Spark Foundry and Starcom
Publicis Groupe is making key leadership appointments within its U.S. media businesses, appointing Michael Epstein as CEO of Starcom U.S. and Sarah Kramer to CEO of Spark Foundry in the U.S. Epstein most recently served as CEO of media brands and product for Dentsu International for almost two years and CEO of Carat Global prior to that. Kramer, a 27-year Publicis veteran, was previously president, chief client and operations officer for the agency for over five years.
Chris Boothe, who was elevated to CEO of Starcom U.S. in March while continuing his duties as CEO of Spark Foundry, will now take on a new role as chief operating officer of Publicis Media in the U.S. Danielle Gonzales, who most recently served as president and chief client officer of Starcom, will take on the newly created role of chief client officer of Publicis Media.
Boothe, who has a 30-year history leading Publicis brands, will focus on talent and leadership of Publicis Media brands, accelerating inter-agency collaboration and growth in his new role.
According to a statement by Publicis, Gonzales will be responsible for overseeing the top "Power of One" accounts across Publicis Media, while driving business development opportunities and bringing that model to life for clients.
In her previous role, Kramer championed the agency’s global and domestic client practice, growth initiatives, and also oversaw the strategy, data and analytics, and digital and technology practices.
The leadership announcements follow a big account win for Publicis in April when it was reported that the holding company won the global media account for Stellantis, the automaker formed by the merger earlier this year of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group.