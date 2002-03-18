QWEST CUTS REVIEW CONTENDERS TO TWO

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Englewood, Colo.-Qwest Communications has trimmed finalist for its $100 million advertising consolidation to incumbent to two agencies. The shops continuing in the pitch are Omnicom Group's DDB Worldwide, Chicago, and Interpublic Group of Cos.' Foote, Cone & Belding, according to executives with knowledge of the pitch. Co-incumbent WPP Group's J. Walter Thompson, New York, pulled out of the pitch last week, and Bcom3 Group's LBWorks, Chicago, was cut from the final round. The voice and data services company, whose accounting practices are being probed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, today said it amended its $4 billion unsecured bank credit agreement to raise the percent of debt it can carry and to cover maturing debt over the next 12 months.