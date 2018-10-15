R/GA has a new U.S. CCO, Kornafel becomes MD at Chandelier

Tiffany Rolfe Credit: R/GA

R/GA announced its new U.S. chief creative officer today. In early December, Tiffany Rolfe joins from Co:Collective, where she was partner and CCO. Previously, she was vp, executive creative director at CP&B and has worked with clients including PepsiCo, Google, American Express, Old Navy, Mini Cooper, Microsoft, YouTube, Puma, IBM and the ACLU. Rolfe replaces Chloe Gottlieb, who left in May for Google and Taras Wayner, who headed to Saatchi & Saatchi New York in July.

Rachel Kornafel Credit: Chandelier Creative

Rachel Kornafel joins Chandelier Creative as managing director, reporting directly to founder Richard Christansen. Previously she was group brand director at 72andSunny, overseeing clients like Cheerios, 23andMe and Trojan. Prior to that, she was group account director at Droga5, working on Chase, T-Mobile and Hillary for America. She spent seven years living abroad in Singapore and Switzerland and worked at BBH Singapore on brands including Häagen-Dazs, Axe and Vaseline.

WeiWei Dong Credit: 360i

WeiWei Dong joins 360i as group creative director beginning Oct. 22. Along with fellow Group Creative Director Piper Hickman, she will lead creative for clients including Oreo, Champion, 7-Eleven and Mini USA. Previously, she has held positions at 72andSunny and Enso Collaborative. She was part of the initial team at Wieden & Kennedy Shanghai and kicked off her career at TBWA Shanghai.

Vanessa Fortier Credit: Mono

Vanessa Fortier joins Mono as the Minneapolis-based agency's first-ever executive creative director, beginning later this month. Founders and Managing Creative Directors Michael Hart and Chris Lange now split the role of chief creative officer. Most recently, Fortier was an executive creative director with McCann Worldgroup, and prior to that she worked at the Martin Agency as a creative director, on clients like Benjamin Moore and Walmart. She was also a creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi New York.

Michael Nuzzo Credit: UEG

United Entertainment Group hired Michael Nuzzo as executive creative director. Previously, he spent seven years at 360i where he worked on clients like HBO, Toyota and Oreo, including leading the "Dunk in the Dark" Super Bowl team. Prior to that, he held positions at Razorfish and Modem & Draft.

Scott Schneider Credit: Praytell

Brooklyn-based agency Praytell has hired its first chief creative officer. Scott Schneider joins from Ruder Finn, where he was chief digital officer and managed RFI Studios, the agency's creative and digital arm. He's worked with clients including Subway, Bayer, Nokia, Amgen, Home Depot, Michael J. Fox Foundation and Citi.

Pierre-Hubert Meilhac Credit: Ogilvy

Pierre-Hubert Meilhac joins Ogilvy's executive committee in Paris as managing director of PR and influence. Most recently, he was managing director, France at Golin, where he worked to integrate the Golin teams with members from fellow Interpublic agency MullenLowe in Paris. Previously, he was associate director of the public system at Hopscotch Groupe.

Josh Mooney and Matteo J. Mosterts Credit: Wongdoody

Wongdoody hired Josh Mooney as executive director of business development and Matteo J. Mosterts as executive producer. Previously, Mooney was vice president of client solutions at Leviathan, working with clients like GM, Subaru, Audi, McDonald's and Verizon. Mosterts has held positions at Omelet, Innocean and MullenLowe and worked with brands including Microsoft, Hyundai, Ubisoft, AT&T and Walmart.

Ben Hermel Credit: Digital Trends

Ben Hermel joins tech review site Digital Trends as creative director. Previously, he worked as a designer at brands like Nike, Adidas and Microsoft. His agency experience includes positions at branding firms Interbrand, Siegel&Gale and Landor, and he has worked on projects for The United States Air Force and both the Salt Lake City and Beijing Olympics.