RBC GROUP NARROWS REVIEW TO FOUR

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- RBC Financial Group, Toronto has narrowed its creative account review to four agencies, a company spokeswoman said. Four Toronto agencies will compete for the account: Doner Canada, an independent agency; WPP Group's J. Walter Thompson and Omnicom Group's TBWA Worldwide and BBDO Canada. Incumbent retains assignments The incumbent, Interpublic Group of Cos.' MacLaren McCann, Toronto, declined to participate in the review. The agency retains sponsorship marketing, brand and merchandising design, and media-buying duties. The review, handled by consultant AAR Partners, New York, is expected to wrap up in November, the spokeswoman said. Billings were not disclosed. RBC Financial Group is a unit of the Royal Bank of Canada.