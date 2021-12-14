Agency News

Reckitt hires VaynerMedia as global creative lead for sexual wellness brands

The Durex, Queen V and KY brands are supported with an estimated $100 million in marketing
By Brian Bonilla. Published on December 14, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
American Airlines names Walton Isaacson its multicultural agency
20211214_Reckitt_IntimateWellnessbrands_3x2.png
Credit: Photo composite; images via brands

VaynerMedia has won the global creative and social business for Reckitt’s intimate wellness division, which includes brands Durex, Queen V and KY. 

The decision was made following a six-month review led by consultant R3. Other agencies involved in the pitch include Mother and Havas, the latter of which previously held the account. R3, Vayner, and Reckitt weren’t immediately available to comment. Havas and Mother declined to comment.

See all of Ad Age's 2021 Marketers of the Year here.

The brands spend $100 million, according to a person close to the situation, who said the company was seeking an agency with strong social skills given the important role social media plays in the category. 

In 2020, Reckitt, which is the No. 36 global advertiser, spent $2.5 billion on “brand equity investment,” according to the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers ranking published this week.

Frank and funny

In July of this year, Reckitt reported in its first-half results that the intimate wellness category “continued to grow strongly as a result of good execution and product innovation, with double-digit growth in most markets.” The company said there was improvement over the first half of 2020, which was hampered by “government guidelines that limited social activity, particularly in China” as well as “continued share gains in the polyurethane condoms launched in October 2020.” The company cited e-commerce as a product driver in both the U.K. and Germany.

The work from Havas London for Durex of late has been frank and sometimes funny. 

During the pandemic, Durex encouraged consumers to change casual attitudes toward condom use and become more responsible with a campaign themed  "Let's not go back to normal." In May, the shop broke a spot for Durex’s branded lube that tells “the uncomfortable truth” about sex, showing scenes of a woman masturbating while talking to her cat and couples having sex in a shower and a tent. The copy is refreshingly honest with lines such as "all women can get naturally drier," "sometimes sex can feel a bit ‘meh'" and "sex with condoms can feel a bit 'oof.'" 

In July, the shop put up an outdoor board in London that contained only a giant condom wrapper to celebrate “Freedom Day” when COVID restrictions ended in the U.K. 

Other account move stories
Dolce & Gabbana names Havas Media Group its global media partner
Keira Wingate
The Auto Club Group picks Digitas as its integrated lead agency
Keira Wingate
Nike puts global media account under review
Brian Bonilla
American Airlines names Walton Isaacson its multicultural agency
Judann Pollack

The year prior, the agency did a spot that aimed to destigmatize the word moist with the theme, “Ladies, get comfortable with lube.” 

Media shifts

Reckitt has gone through several changes as of late. Earlier this year, Conran Design Group, a unit of Havas, handled Reckitt’s rebrand which included a new logo. Last year the consumer goods giant, which also owns brands like Lysol, Dettol, Veet, and Air Wick, tapped Omnicom Media Group's Hearts & Science and Publicis Media's Zenith to lead its U.S media.

In October, VaynerMedia made several executive appointments which included the hiring of Kim Baskinger, who previously worked on the Reckitt account, as an executive creative director.

See all of Ad Age's 2021 Marketers of the Year here.

Contributing: Judann Pollack

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

American Airlines names Walton Isaacson its multicultural agency

American Airlines names Walton Isaacson its multicultural agency

Dolce & Gabbana names Havas Media Group its global media partner

Dolce & Gabbana names Havas Media Group its global media partner
Arthur Sadoun and Maurice Lévy star in classic movie scenes in Publicis' hilarious holiday video

Arthur Sadoun and Maurice Lévy star in classic movie scenes in Publicis' hilarious holiday video
The Auto Club Group picks Digitas as its integrated lead agency

The Auto Club Group picks Digitas as its integrated lead agency
Nike puts global media account under review

Nike puts global media account under review
UM's chief marketplace officer explains her new role

UM's chief marketplace officer explains her new role
Colleen DeCourcy looks to Wieden+Kennedy's next era

Colleen DeCourcy looks to Wieden+Kennedy's next era
Wieden+Kennedy's Colleen DeCourcy retires from advertising

Wieden+Kennedy's Colleen DeCourcy retires from advertising