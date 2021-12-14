Reckitt hires VaynerMedia as global creative lead for sexual wellness brands

VaynerMedia has won the global creative and social business for Reckitt’s intimate wellness division, which includes brands Durex, Queen V and KY.

The decision was made following a six-month review led by consultant R3. Other agencies involved in the pitch include Mother and Havas, the latter of which previously held the account. R3, Vayner, and Reckitt weren’t immediately available to comment. Havas and Mother declined to comment.

The brands spend $100 million, according to a person close to the situation, who said the company was seeking an agency with strong social skills given the important role social media plays in the category.

In 2020, Reckitt, which is the No. 36 global advertiser, spent $2.5 billion on “brand equity investment,” according to the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers ranking published this week.

Frank and funny

In July of this year, Reckitt reported in its first-half results that the intimate wellness category “continued to grow strongly as a result of good execution and product innovation, with double-digit growth in most markets.” The company said there was improvement over the first half of 2020, which was hampered by “government guidelines that limited social activity, particularly in China” as well as “continued share gains in the polyurethane condoms launched in October 2020.” The company cited e-commerce as a product driver in both the U.K. and Germany.

The work from Havas London for Durex of late has been frank and sometimes funny.

During the pandemic, Durex encouraged consumers to change casual attitudes toward condom use and become more responsible with a campaign themed "Let's not go back to normal." In May, the shop broke a spot for Durex’s branded lube that tells “the uncomfortable truth” about sex, showing scenes of a woman masturbating while talking to her cat and couples having sex in a shower and a tent. The copy is refreshingly honest with lines such as "all women can get naturally drier," "sometimes sex can feel a bit ‘meh'" and "sex with condoms can feel a bit 'oof.'"

In July, the shop put up an outdoor board in London that contained only a giant condom wrapper to celebrate “Freedom Day” when COVID restrictions ended in the U.K.