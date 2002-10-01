REMY TAPS KRAFTWORKS FOR COINTREAU

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Remy Amerique's account for its Cointreau brand has been awarded to KraftWorks, New York, following a lengthy review. Remy Amerique also produces Remy Martin cognac. Billings were not disclosed, but Cointreau spent $3.1 million last year, according to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR. Adair-Greene, New York, was the incumbent on the account. Other contenders in the review were not disclosed. KraftWorks is known for its work in fashion and beauty, with clients including Calvin Klein, In Style magazine, Playtex Apparel and La Prarie.