RESTAURANT CHAIN RUBIO'S OPENS REVIEW

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- Rubio's Restaurants has begun a search for a new advertising agency for the broadcast account for its Rubio's Baja Grill restaurants, the company's marketing director said. Budget in 'flux' Christy Geiling, said she is considering "a handful" of agencies for the account's radio and TV creative. She declined to name the shops involved, but said a decision is expected within a month. The budget is in "flux," she said. Advertising executives familar with the situation said that spending has been in the range of $1 million to $2 million. Third review The review is the restaurant chain's third in as many years. Rubio's hired Publicis Groupe's Team One Advertising, El Segundo, Calif., in 2001. Most recently, Grey Global Group's Grey Worldwide, Los Angeles, worked with Rubio's. Ms. Geiling said Rubio's and Grey "parted amicably" in December. "While we enjoyed working with Rubio's, it [the account] was not economically viable for us and so we resigned," said John Crosson, president of Grey Worldwide, Los Angeles. Media Spot, an independent agency in Corona del Mar, Calif., continues to handle media buying, Ms. Geiling said. Carlsbad, Calif.-based Rubio's has 143 locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Utah.