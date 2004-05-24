RESTAURANT GROUP OPENS REVIEW FOR $25 MILLION ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- The restaurant company that owns the Capital Grille, Longhorn Steakhouse and Bugaboo Creek Steak House is launching a review for its $25 million advertising account, according to the search consultant. Rare Hospitality International, based in Atlanta, is looking for a midsize agency in the South, Southwest or Midwest, according to the consultant, Hasan & Co. A decision should be in hand by mid-July. Twelve agencies will be invited to pitch for the account. Ad agency Scharbo & Co., an Atlanta independent, is not defending the account, as Rare Hospitality seeks to increase its ad spending. The marketer last year spent $8 million in measured media, according to figures from TNS Media Intelligence/CMR.