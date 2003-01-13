RETAILER CARPET ONE OPENS REVIEW

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- Carpet One, part of CCA Global Partners, has begun a search for an advertising agency for its creative-only account. Carpet One is hoping to have its approximately 1,000 local floor-covering stores maintain market share against aggressive pushes by big-box discounters such as Home Depot and Lowe's Cos., said Catherine Bension, president of review consultancy Select Resources International, West Hollywood, Calif., which is handling the pitch. Carpet One's budget is anticipated to be as much as $20 million, although the independent dealers together have spent as much as $60 million on advertising. Ocean Group, New York, is handling the account on a temporary basis. Ms. Bension said Carpet One prefers an agency located close to its Manchester, N.H., headquarters, but would consider shops from other parts of the nation. A decision is expected in March.