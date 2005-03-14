RETAILER MARSHALLS SPLITS WITH HILL HOLLIDAY, OPENS REVIEW

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- The off-price clothing retailer Marshalls and its ad agency, Hill Holliday Connors Cosmopulos, are ending the broadcast creative part of their 14-year relationship, the companies said in a statement. The marketer has opened an agency review for the account. Boston-based Hill Holliday, part of the Interpublic Group of Cos., will continue to handle media duties for Marshalls' parent company, TJX. That includes media planning and broadcast buying for Marshalls HomeGoods, AJ Wright, and Bob's Stores and broadcast buying for T.J. Maxx. Pile & Co. Marshalls hired search consultant Pile & Co. to conduct a review, which is expected be concluded in three months. "The brief is broadcast, primarily TV," said Karen Coppola, senior vice president of marketing for T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. Regarding Hill Holliday, Ms. Coppola said: "They've done a great job over the years, but we're at a juncture where we want to look around and see what else is out there." "We've had a terrific partnership with Marshalls over the years, and we've developed close relationships which will continue through our media planning and buying responsibilities," said Mike Sheehan, president-CEO of Hill Holliday. An agency spokesman declined further comment. Marshalls spent about $20 million between January and October 2004 on measured media, according to TNS Media Intelligence.