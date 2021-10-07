Agency News

R/GA's Jai Tedeschi joins Wieden+Kennedy as global director of culture and operations

Her task: 'Making Wieden more Wieden'
By I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on October 07, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
BBH Global CEO Neil Munn departs in agency shakeup
20211006_JaiTedeschi

Jai Tedeschi.

Credit: Mancy Gant

Jai Tedeschi has joined Wieden+Kennedy as the independent agency’s global director of culture and operations, a new role on the global leadership team. She is based in Los Angeles, working across all eight offices.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

Her focus will be on building out and adapting the agency’s internal structures and processes to better express its values, support its employees and improve equity and inclusion practices.

“Wieden has a fantastic culture. It's a very strong culture—it's about independence, it's got this great spirit," Tedeschi said. “I describe this role as making Wieden more Wieden or turning the volume up. It’s all about systematizing it, codifying it. How can you make sure that the people that work here, the clients, the suppliers, the output, the work and everything truly aligns to the purpose and the values of the organization?”

More from Ad Age
ANA Masters is back, but people mostly aren't
Jack Neff
NFL CMO on how the league looked in the mirror on social justice
E.J. Schultz
Kelly Campbell joins NBCU as president of Peacock
Ethan Jakob Craft

In an era when workers are mobile, with plenty of other job offers calling, agency culture has become increasingly important for retention. Employees who feel they can express themselves, achieve work-life balance and see future career opportunities are less likely to jump ship. And with agency hiring back on the rise after dipping in 2020, many new workers need to be introduced to the organization, often remotely. 

“One of the biggest things that we've talked about throughout the year is the importance of really clarifying our culture, making it more intentional at a time when there's so much flux and change,” said Global Chief Operating Officer Neal Arthur. “It's so important that we felt like we needed somebody who could really own that and make sure that we are clarifying that we're teaching it, we're making it accessible for everybody to be an equal part.”

Notably, this is not a DE&I-focused role, and Wieden+Kennedy has not created a chief diversity officer role, choosing instead to task all members of the leadership team with the responsibility to improve diversity. “That's just not something that we want to silo. That's something that we want to all share,” Arthur said.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

Tedeschi joins after eight years at R/GA, where most recently she was global executive director of culture and operations, a role created last year. Her background is in production, and she held multiple roles at adam&eveDDB before joining R/GA, where she began the transition to operations.

“I've always been told, ‘You’re a great people person and you create great relationships,’ but I'm also an operator. My job is to get shit done,” Tedeschi said, “take something that's on paper, in theory, or an idea or thought and make it a reality. Having a human lens to how we operate and working at the intersection of people and operations has been just a natural follow through.”

In this article:

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

BBH Global CEO Neil Munn departs in agency shakeup

BBH Global CEO Neil Munn departs in agency shakeup
TBWA\Worldwide appoints Ben Williams as global chief creative experience officer

TBWA\Worldwide appoints Ben Williams as global chief creative experience officer
Entries are open for Ad Age 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards

Entries are open for Ad Age 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards
Fruit of the Loom picks GSD&M for creative and media

Fruit of the Loom picks GSD&M for creative and media
Advertising to the U.S. Latinx community: What’s working and what still needs work

Advertising to the U.S. Latinx community: What’s working and what still needs work
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 10.32.17 AM.png

Edelman moves Chicago office, shrinks real estate footprint in the city
This Wieden+Kennedy vet wants to help turn you into a ‘creative megamachine’

This Wieden+Kennedy vet wants to help turn you into a ‘creative megamachine’
McCann Worldgroup poised to hire Nike exec Alex Lopez in top global creative role

McCann Worldgroup poised to hire Nike exec Alex Lopez in top global creative role