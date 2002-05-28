RICHARDS, CARAT PITCH FOR HYUNDAI REGIONAL ACCOUNTS

DETROIT (AdAge.com) -- Two agencies vying for two Hyundai Motor America's accounts have begun making their pitches. Independent Richards Related Stories: BILL WHITEHEAD RESIGNS FROM BATES Worldwide CEO Says U.S. Business 'Not Enjoying the Best Time' RICHARDS GROUP WINS HYUNDAI $160 MILLION ACCOUNT Will Open Office Near Client to Help Manage Business CARAT WINS HYUNDAI $500 MILLION MEDIA ACCOUNT Consolidated Planning & Buying Business Includes Kia The incumbent, Cordiant Communications Group's Bates USA West, Irvine, Calif., has the accounts through September. Bates, which lost Hyundai's national creative account to Richards earlier in May and the national media account to Carat in January, let go of its national account staff a few weeks ago.