RICHARDS GROUP ADDS ANOTHER DARDEN CHAIN

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Darden Restaurants today named Richards Group its agency of record for its Bahama Breeze Caribbean casual-dining chain, following a review. Richards Group will begin work immediately for the 32-unit chain, with billings estimated at $4 million. New creative is expected in 2005. The Dallas-based independent ad agency picked up a much larger prize from Darden in March, the $90 million Red Lobster advertising account. Chip Brown, vice president of marketing of the Orlando, Fla.-based chain, said the agency "has put together a terrific team that has a passion for casual dining."