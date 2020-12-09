Ronald Ng becomes global chief creative officer at McCann Worldgroup’s MRM
McCann Worldgroup marketing agency MRM has tapped Ronald Ng to become its global creative chief. He steps into the post after serving in the same role as Isobar.
Ng is a much-decorated global creative leader with an oeuvre characterized by the skillful, sometimes unexpected combination of creativity, technology and data. He joined Isobar in 2018 and departs after the agency had its most successful year at the Cannes International Lions Festival of Creativity in 2019, earning accolades for campaigns including KFC’s “Pocket Store,” which enabled 8 million Chinese consumers to become “virtual franchisees” for the fast feeder via WeChat.
Prior to Isobar, Ng had served at Digitas, first as its North American chief creative officer and then its global creative chief. Under his watch, the agency earned top accolades as well, including Whirlpool’s “Care Counts” campaign that earned the Cannes Lions Creative Data Grand Prix. The effort installed Whirlpool washing machines in public schools after data showed that a key reason behind low attendance was the children’s lack of access to clean clothes.
After studying journalism, advertising and broadcasting in the U.S. at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Ng began his agency career in Malaysia as a copywriter at JWT, then rose through the ranks at big shops including McCann Worldgroup, Bozell, Saatchi & Saatchi and BBDO Malaysia, where he stepped into his first CCO post.
Ng joins as the agency continues to expand its data, analytics and tech capabilities, having devised new proprietary data and analytics programs to provide speedier, more meaningful insights for clients alongside partnerships with Salesforce and Adobe.
"MRM is uniquely organized to help brands win by building meaningful relationships with people,” Ng said in a statement. “When we crack the code for innovative experiences, there is unlimited potential for what we can achieve together."
MRM, which had earned Ad Age B-to-B agency of the year in 2018, was involved in surprising creative ideas during the pandemic, such as a new product offering for D-to-C feminine products brand Tampon Tribe—kale chips, and a public service effort for UN Women calling attention to the rise of domestic violence in the COVID era.
“We are making a huge bet on MRM being even more of a force for McCann Worldgroup going forward, so adding the highest caliber talent is priority number one,” added Rob Reilly, global creative chairman of McCann Worldgroup in a statement. “But you also need that talent to be wildly inspiring and genuinely a good person. Ronald is the gold standard when it comes to this rare combination.”