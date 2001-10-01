SAFECO BEGINS AGENCY REVIEW

SEATTLE (AdAge.com) -- Insurance giant Safeco has begun an agency review for an account anticipated to reach $10 million to $20 million. The six agencies competing in the review include Seattle shops WongDoody, Copacino and Publicis Groupe's Publicis in the West; Omnicom Group's BBDO/West and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, both San Francisco; and Wieden & Kennedy, Portland, Ore. The insurance and financial services company earlier this year parted with WongDoody and has since been without an agency. A decision is expected by the end of October. WPP Group's Red Cell Cole & Weber, Seattle, had been the agency for 25 years. Select Resources International, West Hollywood, Calif., is the consultant.