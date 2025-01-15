Sam’s Club launches creative and media review

Sam’s Club has launched a comprehensive agency review, according to people familiar with the matter, with incumbents Arnold and Horizon Media defending their accounts, and rival holding companies expected to participate. Along with creative and media, the scope of the review also includes social, influencer, production and data duties, according to people familiar with the matter. Pitches are expected to take place in mid-March with a final decision in May, with the new assignment(s) taking effect in June, according to a person who had seen the RFP. “As we continue our growth journey, we’re reviewing our agency partners to ensure our marketing strategies closely align to our current business strategy,” Sam’s Club shared in a statement. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Tech Power List 2025\r\n\r\n We’re looking for top digital innovators from agencies, brands, platforms, ad tech companies and tech startups\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Enter here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n The review comes after Sam’s Club named Arnold and Horizon as lead creative and media agencies in May 2023. MediaLink has served as an advisor on the Sam’s Club review, according to a person familiar with the matter. The United Talent Agency-owned consultancy could not immediately be reached for comment. The review also follows the departure of Sam’s chief membership and marketing officer, Ciara Anfield, in June. While Sam’s has not named a permanent replacement, former Interpublic and Publicis Groupe executive Joe DeMiero has been its interim CMO since last fall. (DeMiero was most recently U.S. CEO of IPG Mediabrands’ Universal McCann.) Sam’s Chief Growth Officer Diana Marshall also oversees the marketing effort of Walmart’s sibling. Sam’s Club had measured U.S. media spending of $111 million through the first nine months of 2024 and $224 million in 2023, per MediaRadar. Sam’s Club has been on a roll along with Walmart, and Walmart Inc. stock is up nearly 70% over the past year. Sam’s Club comparable-store sales, excluding fuel, rose 7.2% in the fiscal third quarter ended Oct. 31, and its overall quarterly sales were up 4% to $22.9 billion. \r\n\r\n Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs\r\n Publicis Groupe handles Walmart’s media duties through Publicis Media and its bespoke PubW unit and Walmart’s creative duties through the bespoke Dept W, and is expected to participate in the Sam’s Club review. WPP, whose VML previously handled Sam’s Club from 2021 to 2023, is also expected to participate, as are Stagwell and Dentsu, according to a person familiar with the matter. Dentsu did not return a request for comment. Publicis, Stagwell, WPP, Havas’ Arnold and Horizon declined to comment. Sam’s Club has had a variety of creative agencies over the years, including Strawberry Frog, the Via Agency and Mono. Dentsu Creative is also a current incumbent, handling the club store chain’s Instant Savings Book. Sam’s, like club store rival Costco, did relatively little media advertising until the 2020s, starting with a spot focusing on “retail heroes” early in the pandemic. Sam’s was in the Super Bowl in 2022 with a spot under VML but largely created by Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat studio. Sam’s put more than $13 million into TV spending in the past year, per iSpot.tv, on its “Join the Club” campaign from Arnold. An effort to raise the chain’s profile between Thanksgiving and Christmas by giving away holiday-themed hot dogs, which included a version topped half with pumpkin pie and the other topped with candy canes, got considerable media play, including on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on CBS.