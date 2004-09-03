SAMSUNG GLOBAL MARKETING CHIEF GOING TO INTEL

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Eric Kim, executive vice president of global marketing operations at Samsung, is leaving to become chief marketing officer at Intel Corp., according to executives close to the situation. Samsung is currently in the throes of a global agency review estimated at up to $700 million, with a decision expected in mid-September. Gregory Lee, hired recently as Samsung's chief marketing officer, is expected to take over Mr. Kim's duties. Neither Samsung officials nor Mr. Kim could not be reached for comment. An Intel spokeswoman said, "We are very pleased with the progress made to date [in the search], but we have not announced anything." Havas' Euro RSCG, New York, is the agency of record for Intel.