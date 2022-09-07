SC Johnson keeps global media account with Omnicom following review that included WPP

SC Johnson has kept its global media agency of record assignment with Omnicom and Omnicom Media Group following a review that also involved WPP and GroupM, according to people familiar with the matter.
The media review ran alongside a global creative review in a holding-company shootout between the two. Ogilvy and VMLY&R Commerce led a win that consolidated creative accounts with that holding company, as Ad Age reported yesterday. Omnicom shops including Energy BBDO and TraceyLocke have previously handled the creative business.