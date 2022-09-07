Agency News

SC Johnson keeps global media account with Omnicom following review that included WPP

Global media review ran alongside creative review, where SC Johnson consolidated with WPP
By Jack Neff. Published on September 07, 2022.
Credit: SC Johnson

SC Johnson has kept its global media agency of record assignment with Omnicom and Omnicom Media Group following a review that also involved WPP and GroupM, according to people familiar with the matter.

The media review ran alongside a global creative review in a holding-company shootout between the two. Ogilvy and VMLY&R Commerce led a win that consolidated creative accounts with that holding company, as Ad Age reported yesterday. Omnicom shops including Energy BBDO and TraceyLocke have previously handled the creative business.
 

Spokespeople for Omnicom and WPP declined to comment on the media review. An SC Johnson spokesman reiterated an email response from yesterday to a query on the creative portion of the review: “SC Johnson does not comment on the status or scope of its business partnerships.”

The privately owned company doesn’t disclose ad spending, but Ad Age Datacenter estimates SC Johnson’s worldwide spending is in the range of $1 billion. The company's brands include Windex, Ziploc, Glade, Drano, Pledge, Scrubbing Bubbles, Raid, Stem, Method, Mrs. Meyer’s and Babyganics.

The review came on the watch of Jai Kibe, global chief marketing officer of SC Johnson since November 2020 and a longtime Coca-Cola Co. veteran, most recently leading marketing for the Coca-Cola flagship brand in North America, according to his LinkedIn. Coke long has worked with WPP’s Ogilvy.

Predecessors of Kibe at SC Johnson included former chief marketing officer Ann Mukherjee, now CEO of Pernod Ricard North America; and former chief operating officer Salman Amin, now CEO of Pladis Global. Mukherjee and Amin were both veterans of PepsiCo, which long has worked with BBDO, before they came to SC Johnson.

Contributing: Judann Pollack

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research.

