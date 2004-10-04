SHELL IN TALKS WITH DONER FOR QUAKER STATE

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Executives of Shell Oil Co.'s Quaker State brand are in negotiations with independent ad agency Doner for work on its creative account, according to an executive familiar with the matter. The talks appear to bring to a close a review that began in August. Doner, located in Southfield, Mich., vied for the business along with the account's incumbent, independent Tucker Hampel Stefanides & Partners, New York, now called Tucker Partnership; WPP Group's J. Walter Thompson, Detroit; and Omnicom Group's TBWA/Chiat/Day, Playa del Rey. 'Nothing to report' Doner declined to comment. A spokesman for Quaker State said he had "nothing to report about the review at this time." JWT is Shell's global agency. TBWA won sibling Pennzoil's account last year. Quaker State spent $7 million in measured media through May, according to TNS Media Intelligence/CMR. Royal Dutch/Shell Group bought Pennzoil-Quaker State in October 2002. Consultant Roth Associates, New York, handled the review. ~ ~ ~ Jim Arndorfer, Alice Z. Cuneo and Jean Halliday contributed to this report.