SHOPS DUEL FOR POST-MERGER WACHOVIA ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Wachovia Corp., following its merger with First Union Corp., is meeting with First Union agency Publicis Groupe' Publicis & Hal Riney, San Francisco, and Wachovia agency Interpublic Group of Cos.' Mullen/LHC, Wenham, Mass., to choose a new agency of record. The in-house review will wrap up the second week in March, according to a Wachovia spokeswoman. Spending was not disclosed. First Union and Wachovia, as separate companies, spent $66 million during the first nine months of 2001, according to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR.