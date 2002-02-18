SHOPS PITCH GOODYEAR FOR DUNLOP TIRE ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is conducting a global review for its Dunlop Tires ad account, now handled by Marcus Thomas, Beachwood, Ohio. Marcus Thomas also handles Goodyear's Kelly tires. Goodyear plans sharply higher ad spending, between $10 million and $30 million a year, for Dunlop, said people familiar with the review. Dunlop had been getting about $1 million a year in ad support in recent years, it was said. Contenders reportedly include Bcom3 Group's Bartle Bogle Hegarty, New York and London; 180, Amsterdam; and WPP Group's Y&R Advertising, New York. Y&R denied it was in the pitch. Four undisclosed agencies are pitching. Goodyear declined to identify them or disclose ad spending plans.