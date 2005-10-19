SIRIUS RETAINS EURO RSCG TO HYPE HOWARD STERN

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Sirius Satellite Radio has awarded the marketing assignment for its Howard Stern channels to Havas? Euro RSCG, New York, according to executives familiar with the pitch. Internal memo The agency sent an internal memo last week announcing the win to its staff. Nine shops initially pitched the Stern project before the review narrowed to four finalists: Euro, Omnicom Group?s DDB, Chicago; WPP Group?s Ogilvy & Mather, New York; and SS&K, New York. Southfield, Mich.-based Doner, which handles the remainder of Sirius?s business, was not involved in the contest. Mr. Stern?s contract with Infinity Broadcasting expires at the end of the year, at which time he will make the jump to satellite radio as part of a five-year, $500 million deal with Sirius. Broad marketing plans Sirius wouldn?t confirm it had awarded the business to Euro but in August Sirius CEO Mel Karmazin talked up the marketing plans around Howard Stern, saying that come January ?there will be nobody in the U.S. that will not know that Howard Stern will be on Sirius.? The satellite radio company is currently building a spacious two-story studio in its Manhattan headquarters for Mr. Stern and his staff.