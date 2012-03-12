Wanted: Social, Mobile and Gaming Guru

The pool of jobs in adland isn't shrinking the way it was a\ncouple of years ago, when the business was reeling from the\nrecession. But with most clients holding the line on marketing\nbudgets and agencies streamlining staff in an attempt to handle\nmore work with fewer employees, it's still a tight employment\nmarket for ad talent. So what are the best bets for job seekers? For one thing, digital skills are no longer a plus but expected.\nMobile and social media are the two areas most in demand. Midlevel\nanalytics jobs are a sweet spot, and media agencies need\nstrategists focused on loyalty and content marketing. And what about creative technologist, the hottest job title last\nyear? Still desired, though a precursor to other positions that\nmerge agencies' needs. Hybrid roles are here to stay. The heads of talent at four major agencies offer some\nobservations. Patti Clifford\nGlobal chief talent officer, Arnold Worldwide and\nHavas "The industry is going through more of a revolution than an\nevolution," said Ms. Clifford. "Technology and digital overlay has\ncome fast and furiously, and that 's driving a different set of\nskills and talents that are needed within agencies." Analytics abilities continue to be in high demand. "Clients want\nto understand 'Was that mobile campaign successful?', and that\nrequires a set of analytical skills." In particular, Ms. Clifford\nsaid, midlevel skills are "in need and hard to find." Another trend\n"is the rise of the hybrid role, thanks to marketing integration."\nThat perhaps means the rise of generalists as opposed to\nspecialists, and "MBA's might be more desirable." Based in India, Ms. Pahwa said media agencies are hiring more\nstrategists in areas such as content, loyalty and social media. In\nmedia buying, "people need to have cross-media buying capabilities\nto match consumers' consumption and the cross-media ownership," she\nsaid, noting that specialist print or radio buyers are out of\nluck. Consumer empowerment is also changing media planning, Ms. Pahwa\nsaid. "With the time lag between planning, execution and evaluation\ncollapsing, the game is shifting from planning to managing\nreal-time conversations with these consumers. People who can\nunderstand how best and when to alter or influence a consumer's\njourney are in high demand." "Social, mobile gurus, gaming folks and content creators ...\nthose are the hot titles [employers] are looking for," said Ms.\nAugustine, who represented the ad industry at a White House\nbusiness summit last week seeking ways to spur job creation. What agencies don't want? "The kind of account managers where it\nwas all about the relationship and keeping the client happy --\nthose days are over," she said. "The account-management people\nwe're looking for know the clients' business inside and out. They\nhave business acumen but also leadership voice on the\ncreative." A prediction she makes -- and acknowledges could be unpopular --\nis that account managers will have their own creative\nportfolios. Barbara Jewell\nChief talent officer at Havas-owned Euro RSCG, New\nYork "Digital talent is still a real hot button for most agencies,"\nsaid Ms. Jewell, adding that there has been a surge in recruiting\nfor social-media community managers and engagement planners. Most\nagencies are still focused on cross-training employees, she said,\nso "a desire to learn about parts of the business you haven't yet\nmastered is crucial."