Slap Global announces new president Lyndsey Corona with a 'President’s Day Sale'

In her last role at F&B, Corona helped to bring in multiple new clients, reinvigorated existing relationships and promoted fresh creative thinking across the agency. Prior to that had been chief growth officer at McCann North America, where she was part of an executive team that saw an impressive streak of new business wins and helped launch new practices to help fuel growth. She has worked with clients across major categories, including McDonald’s, Microsoft, Xbox, Puma, Jameson and Kahlua. She’s also held leadership roles at The&Partnership and TBWA\Chiat\Day, with prior stints at McCann that saw her helping to establish San Francisco’s 215 McCann as a boutique spin-off.

Graf and Itzkoff opened Slap Global nearly two years ago as an alternative to the familiar agency model, positioning it as a “creativity-led business accelerator” that aimed to introduce creative business solutions to clients’ problems early on, versus coming into the picture later with a typical ad campaign. Since then, the company has created campaigns for major brands including Netflix, Doritos, AB InBev, Coca-Cola, Under Armour, Gatorade, Dove, Fox Sports and Pernod Ricard. Some of its notable work included a Doritos campaign that embraced Pride all year long through the lens of major holidays, a Netflix “Bridgerton” Samsung campaign that imagined a new product unveiling in the Regency era, and a “Stranger Things” Doritos “Live from the Upside Down” virtual concert.

In her new role, "I'll take the kind of the rigor and the discipline and the ops know-how of big agency experience and think about how to flex that muscle here so that we can get the job done and deliver," Corona said. " At the end of the day, especially with things being so project-based these days, you have to deliver."

As with her new partners, she believes creativity remains key. “I've always been a believer, as our industry has gone through all of its different twists and turns, that creative is number one, and it’s the surefire way to deliver performance,” she added. Slap Global's model is a “return to what's always been true about advertising. It’s not your data marketing, it’s not your one-to-one banner ad, It’s about lights-out creative that’s going to drive performance.”