SOFTWARE MAKER AUTODESK OPENS REVIEW

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Software marketer Autodesk, San Rafael, Calif., has begun a review for a global creative and media agency. Miles Elbert, director of branding and advertising, said the account currently is with Ten/United, Columbus, Ohio, which has been invited to pitch. Other agencies in the review are independent Butler, Shine & Stern, Sausalito, Calif.; Doremus, and Interpublic Group of Cos.' Hill Holliday, both San Francisco. Spending was not disclosed. Jackie Walts, an independent consultant based in Oakland, Calif., is handling the review. A decision is expected by the end of January.