SONY DROPS GAMES UNITS FROM $500 MILLION MEDIA REVIEW

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Sony Computer Entertainment's media buying and planning business has been dropped from Sony Corp.'s estimated $500 million U.S. media review, according to a company representative. The move appears Related Stories: THREE AGENCIES PITCHING SONY THIS WEEK Vie for U.S. Portion of $600 Million Global Media Review SONY CORP. NARROWS $1 BILLION GLOBAL REVIEW FURTHER $1 BILLION SONY MEDIA REVIEW IN HIGH GEAR SONY EYES $1 BILLION MEDIA REVIEW Marketer May Consolidate a World of Work in One Shop Sibling Omnicom agency PHD is battling against Universal McCann to win the consolidated assignment, which now includes only Sony Electronics, Sony Music and Sony Pictures Entertainment. According to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR, Sony spent $30 million on measured media for PlayStation from January to October last year.