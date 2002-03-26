SONY MOVES BRAZIL BUSINESS TO LOCAL SHOP

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AdAgeGlobal.com) -- Sony Corp. has appointed Sao Paulo-based Age as its first full-service agency in Brazil following a pitch against four undisclosed agencies. No budget details were released. Sony decided it Related Story: FOUR TO PITCH SONY'S EUROPEAN MEDIA ACCOUNT Part of $1 Billion Global Review; Latin America Still Undecided Sony has yet to announce a decision on its consolidated media account in Latin America, which involves Sony Electronics, Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Computer Entertainment. Universal McCann and Zenith Media, which is jointly owned by Publicis Groupe and Cordiant Communications Group, won Sony's respective North America and Asia/Pacific business earlier this year. A European media review is currently taking place.