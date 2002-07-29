SPIKE LEE TO PUSH MICHAEL JORDAN CLOTHES

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Jordan Brand, a division of Portland, Ore.-based Nike, Jordan Two3 is the new men's clothing line from basketball superstar Michael Jordan and his eponymous sneaker and apparel brand. Account value undisclosed Billings were not disclosed for the new account. The move reunites Mr. Jordan with Spike DDB chairman-chief creative officer Spike Lee, the acclaimed director whose "Mars Blackmon" character teamed with Mr. Jordan on several memorable and groundbreaking spots for Nike's Air Jordan sneakers in the early 1980s. Wieden & Kennedy Spike DDB will handle creative development for Jordan Two3, a reference to Mr. Jordan's jersey number, while media planning and buying will continue to be handled by independent Wieden & Kennedy, New York, the agency of record for Jordan.