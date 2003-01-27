SPRINT REVIEWS BUSINESS ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Telecommunications operator Sprint is reviewing agencies for its Sprint Business account, now at Interpublic Group of Cos.' McCann Relationship Marketing, New York. The McCann unit is participating in the review, which is being conducted by Reasonance Consulting Group, Newark, Ohio. Sprint Business spent $25 million in measured media in the U.S. in 2001, according to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR. Sprint is based in Overland Park, Kan., and its business division is headquartered in Dallas.