Stagwell Group posts nearly 23% organic growth in its first earnings since MDC merger

Results are proof that ​'the combination is working,' said President and Managing Partner Mark Penn
By Brian Bonilla. Published on November 03, 2021.
CEO Mark Penn

Credit: MDC Partners

Stagwell Group released its first earnings since its merger with MDC was made official in July. The holding company posted 22.8% organic net revenue growth when compared to last year's third quarter and 14.4% net revenue growth compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The results were calculated on a pro forma basis, as if the company’s merger had been completed on Jan. 1, 2020. Pro forma net revenue was $498.1 million in the third quarter versus $397.8 million in the prior-year period.

The third-quarter results are proof that ​”the combination is working,” Mark Penn, chairman and CEO of Stagwell Group said during this morning’s earnings call. As a result, Stagwell increased its revenue guidance for the year to $2.17 billion from $2.13 billion.

Moving forward, Stagwell will look to compete in larger pitches in the U.S and globally than it had been able to in the past.

“Our goal is to get into more and more of what I see is about 15 major pitches each year, that four majors [holding companies] are in, and that we individually—neither Stagwell, nor the old company—really were in," said Penn in an interview. "And I think we're going to qualify up the chain, and when people really kick the tires here, I think that's going to be a process that we go through," he said. "I can point to four $10 million assignments that we won in the last two or three months and previously I didn't see the companies [bringing in] really much [above] $5 million in assignments.”

Some examples of those wins include Code and Theory winning business with Amazon Ads; Gale picking up lead agency duties for MilkPEP and agency-of-record duties for H&R Block; as well as Doner and Code and Theory winning significant business for Johnson & Johnson.

One growth area for Stagwell was its Integrated Agencies Network, which grew by 30% compared to last year and includes the Anomaly Alliance, the Constellation Network, the Code and Theory Network, and the Doner Partners Network. 

Another growth area came from the holding company’s digital business that sits across all its segments, excluding Stagwell’s advocacy and fundraising business. Stagwell’s digital transformation, digital media, and online research agencies grew net revenue by 61%, including 55% organic net revenue growth when compared to last year.

Stagwell was the fifth holding company to announce its third-quarter results. 

Last week WPP ​​reported third-quarter like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs of 2.64 billion pounds ($3.65 billion), up 15.7% from a year earlier, and up 6.9% over the third quarter of 2019.

In late October, Interpublic Group of Cos. posted net organic revenue growth of 15% compared to last year’s third quarter, which was negative due to the impact of the pandemic. Net revenue in the quarter was up 15.7% year-over-year to $2.26 billion. IPG's forecast suggested fourth-quarter organic revenue growth of around 8.4%. 

Also In late October, Omnicom Group posted third-quarter organic revenue growth of 11.5%, and forecast fourth-quarter growth in the range of 5% to 6%.

In early October, Publicis Groupe raised its forecast for the full year after posting third-quarter organic revenue growth of 11.2%. Looking ahead, Dentsu Group is set to announce third-quarter earnings on Nov. 12.

Stagwell announced its results this morning before the market opened. The holding company’s shares early this afternoon were trading at $9.47, up nearly 9% from this morning.

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

