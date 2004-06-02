STARCOM CHICAGO WINS ORACLE ACCOUNT

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- Enterprise software maker Oracle has selected Publicis Groupe's Starcom, a unit of Starcom MediaVest Group, to handle advertising media planning, buying and print production, according to executives familiar with the matter. The shift follows a review that included Grey Global Group's MediaCom, San Francisco, the five-year incumbent, and Interpublic Group of Cos.' Initiative, Los Angeles. Starcom will team with Leo Burnett Worldwide to execute the print production portion of the work, according to a company spokeswoman. A MediaCom executive confirmed the shop participated in the review but would not comment on details. An Oracle spokeswoman would not confirm nor deny the selection. Starcom MediaVest representatives did not return calls seeking comment. Select Resources International in Santa Monica, Calif., the consultant handling the review, declined comment. Creative is handled in-house by Oracle; Grey's GreyDirect retains direct marketing responsibilities, which were not part of the review. Oracle, currently locked in a complicated and long-running takeover battle of rival PeopleSoft, spent $30 million in measured media in 2003, according to TNS Media Intelligence. ~ ~ ~ James Arndorfer, Beth Snyder Bulik and Alice Z. Cuneo contributed to this report.