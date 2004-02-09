STARCOM MEDIAVEST DROPS OUT OF AOL MEDIA REVIEW

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- America Online today said Starcom MediaVest Group, Chicago, withdrew from its $300 million offline media review Feb. 6. Disney conflict A spokeswoman for Starcom MediaVest Group Related Stories: AOL SELECTS DIGITAS AND ATMOSPHERE FOR AD ACCOUNT Work Valued at $60 Million AOL NARROWS $300 MILLION U.S. MEDIA REVIEW TO THREE Carat, Starcom MediaVest, Initiative Advance The Starcom unit of Starcom MediaVest Group, which is part of Publicis Groupe, pitched AOL and counts Disney as a major client. Two left The two remaining contenders in AOL's offline media review, which began in October, are Interpublic Group of Cos.' Initiative Media, the incumbent, and Aegis Group's Carat. Boston-based consultancy Pile & Co. is conducting the review. Carat and Initiative are set to present to the marketer tomorrow.