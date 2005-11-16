STARCOM WINS LUXOTTICA RETAIL'S MEDIA ACCOUNT

CHICAGO (Adage.com) -- Luxottica Retail has selected Starcom USA, Chicago, as its media agency, the company said today. Related Stories: LUXOTTICA NAMES DDB AGENCY FOR LENSCRAFTERS Account Worth $54 Million LENSCRAFTERS PUTS CREATIVE ACCOUNT INTO REVIEW Incumbent Deutsch Will Not Participate Contenders Starcom, a Chicago-based unit of Publicis Groupe?s Starcom MediaVest Group, beat out Omnicom Group?s PHD and Interpublic Group of Cos.? Universal McCann, both New York, for the business. Luxottica Retail, which owns LensCrafters, Pearle Vision and Sunglass Hut, is the U.S. retail arm of Italian eyeglasses maker Luxottica Group. The company spent $62 million on measured media in 2004, according to TNS Media Intelligence. The incumbent was Omnicom?s OMD, New York. It did not defend. Creative account DDB Worldwide, Chicago, last week won creative duties for Luxottica Retail?s LensCrafters unit. The Omnicom agency beat Havas? Arnold, Boston, and Publicis? Kaplan Thaler Group, New York. Boston consultancy Pile and Co. handled the review.