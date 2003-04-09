STARLINK GETS GATEWAY MEDIA ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Gateway awarded its media business to StarLink, a division of Publicis Groupe's Starcom MediaVest Group, according to the media agency. Interpublic Group of Cos.' Initiative Media was the incumbent. StarLink won the account without a review. Publicis connection Last month, Gateway selected sibling Related Stories: BURNETT WINS GATEWAY IN STEALTH REVIEW Beats Out GSD&M for Computer Marketer's Account The move to StarLink instead of Starcom avoids a conflict with the latter's Sun Microsystems business. StarLink will handle broadcast and print media. Halogen Direct, also a division of Starcom MediaVest, will handle the direct advertising, and StarLink y Mas, a unit of StarLink, will handle multicultural media. Poway, Calif.-based Gateway spent $145 million in measured media through November 2002, according to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR.