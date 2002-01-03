STARWOOD HOTELS PICKS DEUTSCH

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide of White Plains, N.Y., has chosen Interpublic Group of Cos.' Deutsch, New York, as agency of record for its Westin and Sheraton hotel brands. Deutsch bested Publicis Groupe's Saatchi Saatchi WPP Group's YR Advertising and M&C Saatchi, all New York, a Starwood spokeswoman said. The review was launched in October, 2001. Deutsch will handle worldwide creative advertising, including TV, print, direct and interactive for an account estimated between $20 and $30 million. Deutsch will also oversee all media plans for Westin and Sheraton's North America campaigns. Starwood's previous agency on Westin and Sheraton was Omnicom's DDB Worldwide, New York.