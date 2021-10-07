Agency News

Entries are open for Ad Age 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards

The in-person Gala returns; the final entry deadline for both programs is Jan. 11, 2022
Published on October 07, 2021.
It’s that time of the year again: Entries are now open for Ad Age’s 2022 Agency A-List and Creativity Awards.

Our annual A-List continues our tradition of honoring the industry’s best advertising agencies. And our Creativity Awards, now in their sixth year, will shine a light on the people, work and companies behind the most creative business-driving campaigns and ideas. 

We have expanded this year's program to include more than 10 new categories—and are happy to announce that our annual Gala is back! We will be honoring our winners in person in New York City in April 2022. 

The full schedule of deadlines and lists of categories for the A-List and Creativity Awards are below. Save $200 when you enter before Nov. 3. The submission form and full awards descriptions are available on the awards site

Enter the A-List and Creativity Awards here. 

DEADLINES AND FEES

There is a tiered entry fee structure for the program. Unlike previous years, the entry deadline for both A-List and Creativity awards is Jan. 11, 2022.

Early pricing:
$395 per category. Ends Nov. 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET

Regular pricing:
$450 per category. Ends Dec. 7, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET

Final deadline pricing:
$600 per category. Deadline Jan. 11, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET

There will be no deadline extensions beyond those outlined above.

 

2022 AD AGE A-LIST AWARDS

Being named to the A-List is one of the most prestigious honors in advertising. The recognition reflects game-changing creativity, bold leadership and the ability to point the industry in new directions. The A-List is selected solely by the Ad Age editorial staff. A-List winners will be released in our March 14 issue and celebrated alongside our Creativity winners at our gala in NYC in April. 

A-List honorees will be named in the following categories:

Agency of the Year and A-List
Production Company of the Year and A-List
Creative Agency of the Year
Data & Insights Agency of the Year
Design & Branding Agency of the Year
In-House Agency of the Year
International Agency of the Year
Media Agency of the Year
Multicultural Agency of the Year
Agency Executive of the Year 

New categories:

Agency Network of the Year 
Customer Experience Agency of the Year
Holding Company of the Year
Newcomer Agency of the Year
Purpose-Led Agency of the Year
Social Media/Influencer Agency of the Year 

Enter the A-List and Creativity Awards here. 

2022 AD AGE CREATIVITY AWARDS

Creativity Award winners represent the best of the industry as well as its future. The awards celebrate work that sets a new bar as well as the individuals and companies who are propelling advertising and marketing forward with their innovative approaches. For the Creativity Awards, top industry leaders selected by Ad Age as jurors will choose finalists and winners. Our 2022 judges will be announced soon.

Creativity Awards finalists will be announced online in late March and winners announced live and celebrated alongside our A-List winners at our in-person Gala in New York City in April.

To be eligible for the Ad Age Creativity Awards, work must have debuted and run between Dec. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.

Creativity Award honorees will be named in the following categories:

Work

Idea of the Year
Best B-to-B Campaign NEW
Best Work for Good: Pro Bono
Best Work for Good: Brand 
Content Campaign of the Year
Craft of the Year: Film/TV/Video 
Craft of the Year: Print/Design
Craft of the Year: Digital/Social
Creative Data Campaign of the Year NEW
Experiential Campaign of the Year
Tech Innovation of the Year
Tiny But Mighty

People

Chief Creative Officer of the Year  
Creative Director of the Year
Creative of the Year
Social Lead/Community Manager of the Year NEW
Chief Strategy Officer of the Year 
Strategic Planner of the Year
Media Planner of the Year
Account Manager of the Year 
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year 

Creative Marketing

Formerly the “Business” category, we have reframed it to more accurately reflect the spirit of the Creativity Awards and honor the industry’s most innovative brands and brand leaders. This category now includes the Brand CMO of the Year, previously part of the A-List.

Brand CMO of the Year
Brand Manager of the Year
Brand Chief Creative Officer of the Year NEW
Social Marketer of the Year NEW
Best Rebrand NEW
Best ROI: Work that Works
Best Product Launch of the Year 
Best Brand Launch of the Year 
D-to-C Brand of the Year 
Founder of the Year

Production

Agency Head of Production of the Year NEW
Agency Producer of the Year 
Director of the Year
Director to Watch 
Editorial Company of the Year 
VFX Company of the Year 
Music & Sound Company of the Year 

Enter the A-List and Creativity Awards here.

 

