SUN MICROSYSTEMS OPENS REVIEW FOR INTERACTIVE WORK

A correction has been made in this story. See below for details. NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Sun Microsystems said the interactive portion of its advertising business is in review. WPP Group's JWT & Tonic, San Francisco, the incumbent, will pitch to keep the business with the help of sibling digital@jwt. Other agencies, all based in San Francisco, contending for the assignment are Aegis Group's Carat Interactive; SF Interactive; Bcom3 Group shops Starcom IP and Novo/Giant Step; and Grey Global Group's Beyond Interactive and Grey Direct. A decision is expected Related Stories: STARCOM WINS SUN MICROSYSTEMS MEDIA ACCOUNT Global Assignment Estimated at $60 Million Sun is looking for an agency to oversee customer e-mail marketing programs, database and customer relationship management activities, and online branding, advertising and sponsorship. JWT & Tonic also handles the remainder of Sun's account. Bcom3 Group's Starcom, Chicago, recently won the marketer's $100 million global media buying and planning business. The marketer of Web software and services spent $37.4 million in measured media in the U.S. in 2001, according to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR. ~ ~ ~ CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that Grey Interactive was participating in the review. In fact, Beyond Interactive has teamed with Grey Direct.