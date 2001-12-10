SUPER-SCOOTER SEEKS AGENCY FOR LATE 2002

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- The advertising assignment for Segway LLC's Segway Human Transporter high-tech scooter is likely to be awarded by the end of next year when the company begins marketing a consumer version of its much-hyped product. No review or spending details were disclosed. Segway's vice president of marketing, former IBM Corp. marketing executive Gary Bridge, said, "The initial goal of [last week's] announcement was to explain the idea of the product so we can get it out on the sidewalk. ... We're not going after consumers at all until September of next year."