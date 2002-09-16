SUPERCUTS OPENS REVIEW

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- Regis Corp.'s Supercuts, Minneapolis, has begun a review for its general advertising account, executives familiar with the situation said. Billings on the account are estimated at $10 million. Interpublic Group of Cos.' McCann-Erickson Worldwide, San Francisco, is the incumbent. Earlier this summer, Supercuts awarded its media planning and buying duties, which had been at Interpublic's Universal McCann, to Grey Global Group's MediaCom, New York. Gary Grace, franchisee association chairman, said the general agency review as in preliminary stages.