TACO CABANA TAPS WESTWAYNE FOR CREATIVE

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Taco Cabana handed creative advertising duties to WestWayne, Atlanta, following a two-month review, the marketer said. Published reports peg the account at $10 million, although the chain spent just under $2 million in measured media in 2002, according to TNS Media Intelligence/CMR. 120-unit chain Dallas-based consultant Mitchell & McCue handled the review for the 120-unit chain. The search was launched after incumbent McGarrah/Jessee, Austin, Texas, resigned to handle the $10 million account for Whataburger. Contenders in the review were not revealed. Media Rare Co., Pflugerville, Texas, handles media for the chain. Taco Cabana is based in San Antonio, Texas.