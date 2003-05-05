TBWA WINS $160 MILLION NEXTEL ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Nextel Communications has selected TBWA/Chiat/Day, New York, to handle its $160 million advertising account, executives familiar with the situation said. The decision was announced to the agency in New York today, one person said. The telecom giant last week narrowed Related Stories: NEXTEL NARROWS REVIEW CONTENDERS TO TWO Arnold Worldwide and TBWA/Chiat/Day Vie for Ad Account FOUR CHASE NEXTEL'S $160 MILLION ACCOUNT Contenders Head to Virginia to Make Presentations NEXTEL HIRES CONSULTANT FOR MARKETING ASSESSMENT Denies Plans for Ad Agency Review Media review pending A review of the company's media business is down to Publicis Groupe's Starcom, Omnicom's PHD, Havas' Media Planning Group and the incumbent, Interpublic Group of Cos.' Initiative Media. The creative incumbent was Interpublic's Mullen, of Wenham, Mass., and Winston-Salem, N.C. Nextel was Mullen's biggest client. ~ ~ ~ Hillary Chura and Lisa Sanders contributed to this report.