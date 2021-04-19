Agency News

TBWA\Media Arts Labs names Amanda Fève global chief strategy officer

Agency taps the Anomaly vet for post that has been vacant since 2019
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on April 19, 2021.
Agency holding companies feel the pressure as earnings reports creep closer

Amanda Feve.

Credit:
TBWA MAL

TBWA\Media Arts Lab has named Anomaly vet Amanda Fève its new global chief strategy officer. The appointment is the latest in a string of top female leadership appointments at agencies in recent days, including TBWA\Chiat\Day New York’s recent promotion of President Nancy Reyes to CEO last week.

Fève moves from Anomaly Amsterdam, where she was partner and chief strategy officer, overseeing the planning discipline for the agency’s Amsterdam and Berlin offices. She had joined the agency in 2012 to lead planning in Amsterdam and built out a multi-disciplinary team that has worked on clients such as Converse, Johnnie Walker, Ikea, T-Mobile and Bulgari. Prior to Anomaly, she served at Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam as the global planning lead on Coca-Cola. Other previous stints included roles at BBH London and JWT.

Fève will be based in TBWA\MAL’s Los Angeles headquarters, working alongside Global President Katrien DeBauw and Global Chief Creative Officer Brent Anderson. 

“Many agency leaders would be content to be making work that makes the rest of the world jealous,” said Fève in a statement. “What I love about Brent and Katrien, and the team they have built, is that their track record of enduring, iconic work is paired with a real hunger for innovation and disruptive creativity.”

Fève fills a global post that has been vacant since the departure of former Global Chief Strategy Officer Nick Barham, who left the agency in 2019.

“We looked long and hard to find the right candidate for the role, identifying someone who could not only guide our strategic offering at a global level, but also play an active role to shape the agency and the work we create, as we look to the future,” added DeBauw. “Her experience creating work at a global and local level, in markets across every continent, is invaluable and gives her a unique point of view and experience creating work that can feel both global and local simultaneously.” 

Fève joins after a prolific creative year for TBWA\MAL, during which it produced work for Apple, such as the genre-sweeping “Vertical Cinema” iPhone film directed by Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”); a humorous ad about “oversharing,” promoting iPhone privacy; and the recent double-dutch-themed AirPods Pro spot that debuted during the Grammy Awards. 

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

