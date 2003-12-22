TIC TAC MARKETER FERRERO OPENS REVIEW

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- Ferrero USA, a privately held confectionary company that markets Tic Tac and Rocher chocolates, has begun a review for the creative portion of its estimated $20 million account. Consultant Select Resources International, Related Stories: CADBURY AWARDS FORMER BATES ACCOUNT TO MCCANN $60 Million Global Assignment Covers Confectionery Brands Regional agency sought Ferrero, headquartered in Somerset, N.J., is looking for an agency from the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut area, Boston or Philadelphia. A shortlist will be announced in January with a decision expected in March. A separate media review is expected to be conducted later. Ferrero spent $15.2 million on Tic Tac and $18.6 million on Rocher in 2002, according to TNS Media Intelligence/CMR. The 2002 total for the company, which also sells Nutella chocolate spread and other products, was $34.6 million.