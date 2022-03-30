You may have noticed Deutsch LA’s social media profiles look a little different this morning. As part of an early April Fools' joke, the Interpublic Group of Cos. agency is showcasing an odd new logo designed by TikTok creator Emily Zugay, who blew up on social for her videos remaking the logos of famous brands like Starbucks, Apple and Target.
TikTok star Emily Zugay redesigns Deutsch LA’s logo for April Fools' Day
The "new" Deutsch logo, which will appear on social channels until the end of April 1, actually comes from a gag video that Zugay made at the instigation of Pete Favat, creative chairman of Deutsch LA. In the video, Zugay roasts Adhemas Batista, who had recently been promoted from executive VP, head of design to chief design officer at the agency. Zugay immediately starts by mispronouncing Batista's name as “Pendaz” and goes on to critique some of his designs, including the agency’s current logo that Batista created following Deutsch LA’s split from Deutsch NY in 2020.
"Word on the street is this is supposed to look like a face,” Zugay says in the video, before replacing the logo with Batista's face and then switching it to her face instead. “Well, Pendaz I hope you took my critiques well and if you want to quit I understand. I’ll just take your job instead,” Zugay says before ending her video.
Buy your ticket for the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala at AdAge.com/ACGala.
Zugay has over 2.3 million followers on TikTok so Favat knew it wouldn’t be easy to reach Zugay once he had the idea.
Favat said he messaged Zugay around seven times a day for two weeks explaining the idea before he got a response. Eventually, she responded and asked Favat to send more information about Batista and what the agency was looking for in the promotion video. Favat then sent a brief giving background on the agency and Batista, some of his pet peeves such as the use of drop shadows in images, and the logo work he has done for the agency. Zugay sent Favat the video a day after the brief was sent.
“I thought it would be really funny because Adhemas takes everything he does very seriously in a good way and I've made it my mission in life to get him to belly laugh at least once a day,” Favat said. “I just thought this would be a funny way to announce to our company that he is now our new chief design officer. So Gabby [Gabriela Farias] who's our head of business affairs and I just bombed Emily on Instagram because she doesn't have an agent. There's no one to go to.”
The video was shared during the agency’s monthly town hall meeting. Favat said it was well received and came as a real shock for employees familiar with Zugay.
“The greatest part of this company is the chemistry of the way we all like to play and get along and goof on each other," Favat said. “This video and the way we go about promoting people and things like that are part of that culture. Let’s be more youthful and more playful with each other. God knows the world is taking everything way too seriously right now and I think that advertising should be fun. So we should be doing more things like that.”
Batista’s promotion is one of several promotions for the agency: Bennie Reed, previously senior VP of connections strategy, was named executive VP director of connections strategy, and Talin Baharian was named from senior art director to senior VP director of design.
This isn’t the first out-of-the-box idea the agency has incorporated as part of its people moves. Every time Favat promotes someone he writes a letter to the person’s parents.
“I write a letter to their parents saying you gave birth to an extremely talented baby, but that we learn work ethic and we learn respect for other people,” he said. “You're not born with those things and it's because of you that they were promoted today and in some ways, you were promoted today too. I love writing those letters and the letters that I get back are incredibly powerful. I have a drawer full of them.”
Enter the 2022 Small Agency Awards at AdAge.com/SAA2022
Another example is when it was announced that then-CEO of Deutsch North America Mike Sheldon was departing the agency in 2019. The agency decided to send him off by staging a fake kidnapping. “We kidnaped him, put him in a helicopter and flew him out to Catalina where the whole agency was waiting for him and he had no idea what was going on. We sent a car to his house and inside was a cassette recorder with instructions.”