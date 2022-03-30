TikTok star Emily Zugay redesigns Deutsch LA’s logo for April Fools' Day

"Word on the street is this is supposed to look like a face,” Zugay says in the video, before replacing the logo with Batista's face and then switching it to her face instead. “Well, Pendaz I hope you took my critiques well and if you want to quit I understand. I’ll just take your job instead,” Zugay says before ending her video.

Zugay has over 2.3 million followers on TikTok so Favat knew it wouldn’t be easy to reach Zugay once he had the idea.

Favat said he messaged Zugay around seven times a day for two weeks explaining the idea before he got a response. Eventually, she responded and asked Favat to send more information about Batista and what the agency was looking for in the promotion video. Favat then sent a brief giving background on the agency and Batista, some of his pet peeves such as the use of drop shadows in images, and the logo work he has done for the agency. Zugay sent Favat the video a day after the brief was sent.

“I thought it would be really funny because Adhemas takes everything he does very seriously in a good way and I've made it my mission in life to get him to belly laugh at least once a day,” Favat said. “I just thought this would be a funny way to announce to our company that he is now our new chief design officer. So Gabby [Gabriela Farias] who's our head of business affairs and I just bombed Emily on Instagram because she doesn't have an agent. There's no one to go to.”