Tim Jones named chief operating officer of Publicis Groupe Marketing Services in U.S.
Tim Jones has been tapped as chief operating officer for Publicis Groupe Marketing Services in the U.S. Jones, most recently CEO of Publicis Media Americas, will be charged with leading all agency and brand capabilities for the country, including creative, digital experience, media and health.
Jones, says Publicis, has been instrumental in bringing integrated client solutions that allowed the holding company to land clients in the last year including Kraft Heinz, Hulu, TikTok and Sephora, as well as helping it retain Reckitt Benckiser and Samsung's U.S. and digital business. Publicis says it also expanded its relationship with JM Smucker under Jones, for which it is now agency of record for omnichannel marketing.
Jones will be succeeded by Dave Penski, who takes the title of CEO of Publicis' Media Americas. Penski was most recently chief operating officer.
The holding company also named additions to its U.S. ComEx, which is its management board overseeing all U.S. operations. Penski now joins this group, along with Renetta McCann. McCann, currently chief inclusion experience officer for Publicis Groupe, has had a long tenure with the company, holding CEO and chief technology officer roles.
The other members of the ComeEx include Jones; Carla Serrano, global chief strategy officer, Publicis Groupe; Liz Taylor, global chief creative officer, Leo Burnett and chief creative officer of Publicis Communications; Ros King, exec VP-global clients; Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient; Bryan Kennedy, CEO of Epsilon; and Adrian Sayliss, chief financial officer North America. The group is led by Publicis Groupe Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun.