Today, I'm Brave honors the kids and agencies behind its first-ever Brave Camp

Earlier this summer, Today, I’m Brave, the nonprofit founded by David & Goliath founder David Angelo, introduced its first-ever Brave Camp. The program, which was held in July at Grizzly Creek Ranch in Portola, California, gave underserved BIPOC teens a free camp experience designed to build their self-esteem and give them skills to tackle challenges such as bullying, peer pressure and more.
TIB released a new film wrapping up the Brave Camp events and thanking the many industry players who helped make it happen. More than 100 companies spanning ad agencies, production and postproduction shops and more sponsored each of the campers at $1,500 each, so each teen was able to attend at no cost to any of their families or loved ones.
“The video gives a snapshot into all of the wonder of Brave Camp 2021,” Angelo says. He and his team created it as a thank you to those in the industry who contributed to Brave Camp’s successful inaugural year. Agencies from Alma to Zambezi, and production players from Bob Industries to Uppercut, grace the generous scroll of firms that participated.