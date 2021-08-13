Agency News

Today, I'm Brave honors the kids and agencies behind its first-ever Brave Camp

The nonprofit founded by David & Goliath's David Angelo looks back on inaugural program backed by the ad community to support underserved youth
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on August 13, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Publicis Groupe wins Walmart media account in biggest holding company pitch this year
Credit: Today I'm Brave

Earlier this summer, Today, I’m Brave, the nonprofit founded by David & Goliath founder David Angelo, introduced its first-ever Brave Camp. The program, which was held in July at Grizzly Creek Ranch in Portola, California, gave underserved BIPOC teens a free camp experience designed to build their self-esteem and give them skills to tackle challenges such as bullying, peer pressure and more.

TIB released a new film wrapping up the Brave Camp events and thanking the many industry players who helped make it happen. More than 100 companies spanning ad agencies, production and postproduction shops and more sponsored each of the campers at $1,500 each, so each teen was able to attend at no cost to any of their families or loved ones.

“The video gives a snapshot into all of the wonder of Brave Camp 2021,” Angelo says. He and his team created it as a thank you to those in the industry who contributed to Brave Camp’s successful inaugural year. Agencies from Alma to Zambezi, and production players from Bob Industries to Uppercut, grace the generous scroll of firms that participated. 


 

“The fact that we all came together is a brave demonstration of our like-minded goodwill and the possibilities of what we can create together,” Angelo says.

Credit:
Today, I'm Brave
Related Article
Empathy is the driving force behind this mask safety initiative
Ann-Christine Diaz
David & Goliath founder on what people get wrong about brand purpose
Brian Braiker
South Korea-based Innocean Buys U.S. Independent Shop David & Goliath
Angela Doland

The film also captures snippets from the camp, set to an original song, “Today, I’m Brave,” which was written and performed by Brave Camp speakers rap and hip/hop poet Nadirah X and songwriter Christopher Taylor. It also features moments with the camp’s other motivational leaders, including Gracie brothers Rener and Ryron, whose family brought Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to the U.S. and helped create the Ultimate Fighting Championship; celebrity trainer celebrity Paul Bamba, who shared his personal journey of growing up in foster care and beyond; Mekanism CEO Jason Harris, who led kids in identifying their own “superpowers”; art therapist Sheila Darcey and yogi and fitness expert Michael Carter.

Angelo says Today I’m Brave plans to bring back as many 2021 campers next year to ensure continuity in their journey and so that they can act as mentors to the 100 or more new attendees the organization hopes to bring in. The organization documented this year’s events and will continue to do so for forthcoming camps in the hopes of creating a documentary on the Brave Campers’ journey. 

“The goal is growth and expansion,” Angelo says. “Not only do we want to grow our camp at Grizzly Creek Ranch, but we also want to raise enough funds and earn enough support to hold Brave Camps in various locations around the country, and eventually, all over the world.”

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Publicis Groupe wins Walmart media account in biggest holding company pitch this year

Publicis Groupe wins Walmart media account in biggest holding company pitch this year
Riding denim sales wave, Wrangler taps Yard NYC

Riding denim sales wave, Wrangler taps Yard NYC
Agencies offer fertility and menopause benefits to attract talent

Agencies offer fertility and menopause benefits to attract talent
Small wonders at the Small Agency Conference (Parental discretion advised)

Small wonders at the Small Agency Conference (Parental discretion advised)
Amerisave chooses Arnold as creative agency, aims to be the 'Pepsi' to Rocket Mortgage's 'Coke'

Amerisave chooses Arnold as creative agency, aims to be the 'Pepsi' to Rocket Mortgage's 'Coke'
S4 Capital merges MediaMonks and MightyHive into Media.Monks

S4 Capital merges MediaMonks and MightyHive into Media.Monks
How has The Richards Group changed in the last 10 months?

How has The Richards Group changed in the last 10 months?
McCann Worldgroup promotes Alex Lubar to president of North America

McCann Worldgroup promotes Alex Lubar to president of North America