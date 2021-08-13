Today, I'm Brave honors the kids and agencies behind its first-ever Brave Camp

The film also captures snippets from the camp, set to an original song, “Today, I’m Brave,” which was written and performed by Brave Camp speakers rap and hip/hop poet Nadirah X and songwriter Christopher Taylor. It also features moments with the camp’s other motivational leaders, including Gracie brothers Rener and Ryron, whose family brought Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to the U.S. and helped create the Ultimate Fighting Championship; celebrity trainer celebrity Paul Bamba, who shared his personal journey of growing up in foster care and beyond; Mekanism CEO Jason Harris, who led kids in identifying their own “superpowers”; art therapist Sheila Darcey and yogi and fitness expert Michael Carter.

Angelo says Today I’m Brave plans to bring back as many 2021 campers next year to ensure continuity in their journey and so that they can act as mentors to the 100 or more new attendees the organization hopes to bring in. The organization documented this year’s events and will continue to do so for forthcoming camps in the hopes of creating a documentary on the Brave Campers’ journey.

“The goal is growth and expansion,” Angelo says. “Not only do we want to grow our camp at Grizzly Creek Ranch, but we also want to raise enough funds and earn enough support to hold Brave Camps in various locations around the country, and eventually, all over the world.”