A top global FCB creative departs—said to be Dentsu-bound
Fred Levron, FCB’s worldwide creative partner, is leaving the Interpublic shop and is expected to land a job at Dentsu working under global CEO Wendy Clark.
FCB confirmed Levron’s departure is effective at the end of this week.
“Fred has been an incredible partner to so many of us at FCB,” Susan Credle, FCB’s global chief creative officer, said in a statement. “On behalf of FCB and especially the Global Creative Council, we are truly thankful for all that he has contributed to our success.”
People familiar with the matter said he was destined for Dentsu. Multiple executives at Dentsu either declined comment or did not respond to requests for comment. Gordon Bowen, founder of dentsumcgarrybowen, currently holds the title of chief creative officer for Dentsu International. Bowen also did not return a request for comment.
Levron joined FCB in 2017 as worldwide creative partner after working with the network on a project basis. His was a newly created role in which he partnered with Credle, working to elevate creative across the shop’s global network of agencies. Prior to FCB, he had served as executive creative director at CAA Marketing and Ogilvy & Mather Paris.
Levron’s hire would be the latest major change at Dentsu orchestrated by Clark, who was named CEO in September 2020 after leaving DDB. Last year Dentsu went through a restructuring which consolidated its global agency brands from 160 to six. Changes included slimming Dentsu Media from having 11 agencies under its belt to four.
“Having 11 different groups and P&Ls created complexity, from hiring somebody to creating a scope of work to resourcing,” Doug Rozen, CEO of Dentsu Media Americas told Ad Age in April. “We were not able to move at the speed that we wanted to move and how our clients expect us to move.”
Levron exits FCB as it enjoys a creative upswing. Last month, for the first time, it earned Creative Network of the Festival at the Cannes Lion International Festival of Creativity. The network earned multiple Grand Prix, for its “Sick Beats” campaign out of Area 23, which also earned the nod of Healthcare Agency of the Festival. Multiple top nods also went to FCB’s Michelob Ultra “Contract for Change” campaign that supported organic farming. Other notable campaigns included Burger King’s “Whopper Detour,” which was the big winner at the Lions in 2019, earning three Grand Prix, including the highly coveted Titanium top prize.
Contributing: E.J. Schultz, Ann-Christine Diaz