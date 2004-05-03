TOYOTA NAMES GROUND ZERO FOR VIRAL MARKETING

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- Toyota Motor Sales USA, seeking to boost sales among younger consumers, today named independent agency Ground Zero to handle an estimated $10 million youth-targeted viral marketing campaign. The campaign, running from July through September, will promote the automaker's Corolla XRS, Celica, Matrix XRS and new 2005 Tacoma pickup truck. The effort will emphasize the "style, sportiness and fun-to-drive performance" of Toyota's youth-oriented vehicles, the automaker said in a statement. Internet, direct mail and event marketing events are planned. Deborah Wahl-Meyer, Toyota's corporate marketing communications manager, said Ground Zero was selected over the automaker's general-market agency, Publicis Groupe's Saatchi & Saatchi, Torrence, Calif., and Publicis & Hal Riney, San Francisco. Ground Zero is based in Marina del Rey, Calif. Toyota's other youth brand, Scion, targets trendsetters and is being handled by another independent agency, Attik, in San Francisco. Toyota's U.S. sales are on the upswing, but the company wants to improve its reach of men ages 24 to 30.