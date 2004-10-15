TOYS 'R' US NAMES MEDIAEDGE FOR U.S. ACCOUNT

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Toys 'R' Us has handed its media planning and buying in the U.S. and Puerto Rico to WPP Group's Mediaedge:cia, the agency said. The toy retailer's media duties previously Related Stories: Y&R WINS TOYS 'R' US AD ACCOUNT Beat Out Leo Burnett, DDB and FCB for Work RETAILER TOYS 'R' US OPENS REVIEW Incumbent Burnett Invited to Participate in Closed Search $30 million less TV spending The change in media agencies comes as the struggling retailer is slashing its ad spending. This year, it cut $30 million from its TV commitments and let go two marketing officers, including Chief Marketing Officer Warren Kornblum. Those cuts were part of broader efforts to pare down spending. In August, Toys 'R' Us executives said the company was trying to cut $125 million in expenses from its U.S. toy business by fiscal year 2005. The toy retailer spent $116 million on measured media in 2003, according to TNS Media Intelligence/CMR. The Toy 'R' Us account is the second major win in as many weeks for Mediaedge:cia, which last week won Paramount Pictures' $480 million account.