\n\n\n \n \n \n \n\n \n From the consultants to the incumbents, everything you need to know\n Tracking ad agency account reviews—the latest on brand creative, media and more\n \n By Ad Age Staff. Updated on April 3, 2025.\n \n\n \n \n While the marketing industry has increasingly moved to a project work model for ad agencies, there is still nothing that beats an agency-of-record win as a reliable source of revenue. In a move to track those big dollars in play, Ad Age is keeping tabs on notable accounts in review, including for creative and media.\n \n \n This list will be updated as new information becomes available and is not representative of every ongoing agency review. You can help us out by sending account review tips to aatips@adage.com.\n \n \n Learn more about the agency business by visiting our 2024 Agency Report, which includes an exclusive ranking of the world’s 30 biggest agency companies.\n \n \n (Note: The dates on this list reflect when the entry was added to the chart or updated, and not necessarily when the review began. Completed reviews will be removed periodically.)\n \n \n \n\n \n\n \n \n Most Recent\n Brands (A-Z)\n Category\n Consultants\n Incumbents\n \n \n\n \n \n\n \n\n \n\n \n \n\n \n \n \n\n \n Produced and developed by Corey Holmes. Image credit: Getty Images\n \n\n\n